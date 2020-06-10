What is the pansexualidad and those who have been declared?

The past 3 of June the actress and model British, Cara Delevingne, said in an interview with the middle American Variety, identifying as pansexual. “Always I will remain, I think, as a pansexual… I fell in love with the person, and that is all. I am attracted to the person”. And, as had already happened in the past with Miley Cyrus or Bella Thorne, who are also pansexuals, the declaration of Delevingne shot searches around what is the meaning of this sexual orientation.

In an article published in Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) – an organization dedicated to the activism of LGBTI – is defined: “If it’s okay to be bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities, or be attracted to people regardless of gender or sex”.

It is necessary to remember that, in 2016, the singer Miley Cyrus said in an interview with Variety that he was pansexual.

On the other hand, Brendon Urie, lead singer of the band American rock Panic! at the Disco shares your same sexual orientation, and revealed through an interview with us magazine ‘Paper’. “I might qualify as pansexual,” he said.

In mid-2019, actress Bella Thorne also said to be pansexual in an interview with ABC News. “I’m actually pansexual and I did not know. Someone explained to me what it is. You like love, you do not have to be a boy or a girl (…) literally, what you like his personality. You like to be”, according to Infobae.