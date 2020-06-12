Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio share a hobby

The actors have developed recently a very close friendship after filming together, ‘once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have developed recently a very close friendship after filming together, ‘once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, and confess a hobby that you share it together until the wee hours.

The leading men of the screen have become fans of ceramic, hobby, in addition to creative is therapeutic: “Leo passes by my studio some nights, he brings sandwiches from Fat Sal’s salami, ham, provolone, peppers, lettuce and even potato chips, and we get to make pottery until the wee hours of the morning,” said Brad to The Sun.

The pottery has become a hobby practiced by people of the elite, even royalty have turned to creating works working with wood, clay and plaster.

“This is very lonely but very beneficial. I think it was Picasso who spoke on the moment of watching an object that is then recorded on the canvas, which there is where it happens the art; for me it is still a time of feel the excitement at my fingertips,” said Pitt, who has taken refuge in the creation of these sculptures after the personal crisis that he lived after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.