Do with Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy? Director of ‘Wanted’ spoke of a possible sequel

For someone who is not very familiar with ‘Wanted’ was a film released in 2008 and based on the comic book of the same name starring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie.

The story follows an office worker, who discovers that he inherited a unique skill that allows you to pump adrenaline to the brain at an accelerated pace. What gives you the perception that time slows and allows you to do all sorts of feats, but this gift comes with the novelty that will be introduced to a world of people who are not so good.

Since the film was released many fans have wondered if one day we will see the second part of your favourite movie. Now, thanks to an interview that was performed, the portal Deadline to the director of Wanted, Timur Bekmambetov, there he spoke of a possible sequel. And said, that to give it the green light, will be different to the first film and could use the style of filming that they have used films like ‘Chronicle’ or ‘Paranormal Activity’.

“Maybe I could do the sequel of ‘Wanted’ at Screenlife. I can not imagine that a murderer in the world today ran with a gun. Why? Would you use drones, you would use computer technology, probably. You no longer need to bend bullets. You need to bend ideas. During this crazy time, we have been living in so Screenlife, and is very organic produce films because they can be done while people are at home in your safe place” said Bekmambetov.

Despite talk of the format in which you would like to see its sequel, the director has not revealed who would become the cast of the original movie of 2008. So soon, do you would like to see the second part of ‘Wanted’ in this format of the film?