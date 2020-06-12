Garth Brooks hits this road for a series of concert guides

The national singer announced on Thursday that he will appear at the driving theater on June 27. But the best place for his fans is:
“They’re going to play like normal concerts,” Brooks told Good Morning America, but only one night will be in North America. “We are excited because this is the reason we go out of the house, but at the same time we follow all the COVID rules of each individual country, we have fun and we follow the guidelines of social media; we call it a social party.”
Tickets for a concert in Brooks will go on sale on June 19 and will cost $ 100. Driving locations will be announced on June 15.
Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice are one of the first great artists to play in the drive-in show.
“There’s definitely a need for real concerts,” Alpert said. “People are losing live music. They don’t see their favorite artists. They lose the magic and energy of watching live music. … [Musical artists] Itching, but you have to wait until it is safe. Artists, advertisers, and venues are resilient and are trying to find new ways to make live music safe at this uncertain moment. “