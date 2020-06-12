Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow #ShareTheMicNow

This is part of the #ShareTheMicNow social media mission.

On Wednesday, several famous white women, such as Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asley Jade, and Courtney Kardashian, are turning social media accounts into black activists, celebrities, and content creators.

The Instagram campaign was designed by marketing manager Endeavour Bozoma Saint John, podcast writer/host Luvvie Ajayi Jones, author/co-founder Glennon Doyle, and founder Alice + Olivia Stacey Bendet.

According to the press release, the campaign seeks to “expand the importance of black women and what they are doing to promote the change that will only happen when we really listen to each other’s voices.”