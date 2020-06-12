Kelly Clarkson will be divorced after seven years

The American artist and “The Voice” judge has applied for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The divorce papers were filed in Los Angeles court on June 4, AP News Agency reports.

Kelly Clarkson (38) and music manager Brandon Blackstock (43) have been married since October 2013, when they gave each other their yes in a small ceremony in Tennessee.

Since then, Blackstock has been Clarkson’s manager. They met through Blackstock’s father and Clarkson’s former manager, Narvel Blackstock, in 2006.

Together they have a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, Clarkson boasted of her husband’s talent, saying that the collaboration between them worked well.

– I always ask “are you wearing the manager hat now?” and he answers “Oh? Is this your artist’s hat? Is that what we need? ” So it works well. We have a normal marriage, and we also discuss things like who should put the children, she says in the interview.

Kelly Clarkson became a superstar worldwide when she won the very first “American Idol” in 2003. However, she was beaten by Norwegian Kurt Nilsen during “World Idol” the following year.