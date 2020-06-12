Lady Antebellum: Band changes name due to current racism debate

The “Black Lives Matter” movement triggered by the death of George Floyd has drawn large circles around the world. She also reached the American country band Lady Antebellum, who decided to change the band name to Lady A. The reason is connotations to slavery.

The hit trio, which is now abbreviated to Lady A, spoke up on June 11, 2020, with a letter to its fans. Via Twitter, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley shared the reason for the name change with their 2.4 million followers. “[…] Blind spots, the existence of which we did not even know, were uncovered. After many personal considerations, band discussions, prayers, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we decided to use the word ‘antebellum ‘to delete from our name and continue as Lady A, the nickname that our fans have given us since the beginning. “

Lady Antebellum – that is the meaning behind the name

In the United States, the term “antebellum”, which comes from Latin and means “before the war”, is generally used for the American Civil War, also called the Civil War. The ongoing war from 1861 to 1865 led to the victory of the northern states and thus the end of slavery in the southern states. The memory of the band name “Lady Antebellum” of that time was unintentional, but apparently there.

“We are sorry and ashamed that we have not considered the associations that burden this word, which refers to the period before the civil war – which also includes slavery,” wrote the Grammy winners on Twitter. The country trio apologized for “the pain” the name caused. The musicians explained that it was never their intention to hurt anyone.

Originally, the three Americans named themselves after the location for their first photos as a band – a house in the antebellum architectural style. Björk and Skunk Anansie’s record label based in London also changed its name. “One Little Indian Records” is now called “One Little Independent Records”. Label boss Derek Birkett tweeted that the name and also the logo with a stylized indigenous figure with a pipe and feather in the hair would contribute to stereotypes and racism. The logo will also be replaced.