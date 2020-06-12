Selena Gomez could have tried to take his life after this decision

Selena Gomez is currently in a time of stability for both personal and professional. However, during the last 5 years, his life has been full of ups and downs, due in large part to his relationship with the artist Justin Bieber.

The definitive rupture with the Canadian seriously affected emotionally to Selena Gomez that, in addition to this blow, was battling against the disease of lupus which she was diagnosed at that time.

In the year 2018, Selena was admitted to a mental health clinic after suffering a crisis very strongly. This situation came due to the lowering of the white blood cells in the blood, being one of the effects of lupus. However, some people believe that he was actually admitted because the artist was experiencing a strong depressive crisis, after learning of the commitment of Justin Bieber with model Hailey Baldwin.

Rare (Deluxe) is out now. I hope you can take a moment to disconnect and dance to the new songs!! 💃🏻 https://t.co/yen2ZAFLIp pic.twitter.com/RcHCvIj7wD — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 9, 2020

“When the singer heard that Justin and Hailey were married, she thought it was a joke. When he discovered that it was true, this led to the limit. She pretended that it did not matter, but in reality, it mattered a lot. I was terribly depressed…”, said a source close to the means ‘Blind ‘ Gossip’.

In fact, the media itself ensures that today Selena Gomez still has not been able to overcome the fact that Justin Bieber has remade his life with Hailey Baldwin. And that, for that reason, their immediate environment decided that the only way to keep her safe was internándola in a psychiatric center.

“We knew that she was going to hurt. Selena was very clear that his guy was to her, and when he saw that this was going to be married, he collapsed. All the other excuses of health that you have heard were just a cover to bring her back to the hospital…” says the same media.

However, this same 2020 Selena Gomez returned to the stage with a disc in the naked emotionally and leaves behind all its ghosts of the past.