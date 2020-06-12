Selena Gomez’s “Broken Heart Gallery” will make its debut this summer

The film studio was released on Tuesday, July 10, to announce the “Broken Hearts Gallery” at the theater, which is the first major theatrical release in the studio since the Coronavirus epidemic.
Produced by Selena Gomez, the film’s star Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. It is Natalie Kryinski’s first film.
“It’s very important that we listen to the views of many women writers and directors,” Gomez said in a statement. “Natalie is a great talent and we are excited to be in our debut. We understand people’s concerns about returning to activities we all loved before COVID-19. Everyone listens to recommendations from scientists and considers the health of others. I hope they are safely enjoying the experience of cinema. “
July is a great time in the film industry. Some of the most anticipated films of the year will be screened at the theater, such as Disney’s live-action “Mulan”, Warner Brother’s “Tenet” and Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged”.
But the big problem remains. Will Covid-19 hotspots continue to appear across the country, so will they continue to want to sit in the theater?
Sony film president Tom Rothman told CNN in a recent interview that he was still optimistic.
“It’s the joy of crying with so many people watching it and laughing with it in a dark theater,” said Ross Mann. “It’s really very optimistic in the long run, but it doesn’t underestimate the short-term obstacles.”
Sony’s announcement for the “Broken Hearts Gallery” comes after the news of the popularity of the movie Tom Hanks “Greyhound” sold on Apple TV +.
“Instead of promoting [‘Greyhound’]” Many films were enthusiastic the following year. Apple was very excited about that, “said Ross Mann. “Apple was a great home for the movie.” For Greyhound, it makes sense to work with Apple, but it’s not our whole business. “
“We believe we are providing the best we can to the world and to consumers.” “If they can get close to one of the drive-ins and see it, it’s not only an amazing nostalgic experience, but it’s also possible when you’re not near the drive-in or watching it at home. You can sit on the couch, download a movie, and have an amazing home experience. ”
However, Rothman claims that the future of watching movies in the traditional sense will return.
“In the ’50s they said that television would kill the movie and in the’ 70s the VHS would kill the movie. And in the 1980s, a 300-channel cable TV would kill the film. And now they said the flow would come and kill the movie. “He said. “Let me tell you something, nothing will kill the movie.”