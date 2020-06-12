Selena Gomez’s “Broken Heart Gallery” will make its debut this summer

The film studio was released on Tuesday, July 10, to announce the “Broken Hearts Gallery” at the theater, which is the first major theatrical release in the studio since the Coronavirus epidemic.

Produced by Selena Gomez, the film’s star Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. It is Natalie Kryinski’s first film.

“It’s very important that we listen to the views of many women writers and directors,” Gomez said in a statement. “Natalie is a great talent and we are excited to be in our debut. We understand people’s concerns about returning to activities we all loved before COVID-19. Everyone listens to recommendations from scientists and considers the health of others. I hope they are safely enjoying the experience of cinema. “

July is a great time in the film industry. Some of the most anticipated films of the year will be screened at the theater, such as Disney’s live-action “Mulan”, Warner Brother’s “Tenet” and Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged”.