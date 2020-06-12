Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj release the video for ”TROLLZ”

After leading the charts with Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj joins 6ix9ine in long-awaited collaboration, “TROLLZ”.

The band meets the rap queen and the rainbow-haired MC mocking their enemies as they laugh for the last time. “I know you don’t like me / You want to fight with me / Always on my page / Never touch twice, like me”, sings Nicki.

Twenty percent of the profits from music, including products, will go to The Bail Project Inc., which provides free assistance to low-income individuals who cannot pay bail while awaiting trial.

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand an END to the punishment and killing of black Americans by the police,” explained Nicki Minaj.

See the clip for ”TROLLZ” below.