Anuel AA intercepts heat for IG Live with 6ix9ine according to Snitch Remarks

Anuel AA has responded to criticism for considering the possibility of working with 6ix9ine again after saying that he could not support the cold.

A year can change many things, including Anuel AA’s attitude towards Tekashi 6ix9ine. We reported that Puerto Rican superstar Anuel AA sat down for an interview with Complex News at the height of the rapper scandal “Trollz” in July 2019. During the discussion, he was asked about 6ix9ine, a rapper with whom he had previously worked on «BEBE». The song was a mega hit, so Anuel AA was asked if he would work with the rainbow-haired star again after he was released from prison.

He said that he had not spoken to 6ix9ine and added that he had no regrets about working with the rapper on “BEBE”. Anuel AA wanted to distance himself because he had heard 6ix9ine become a federal informant. «I have love for him. He just did that, so he [can] just stay on his side and I stay on my side. “Because Anuel had spent time behind bars to illegally own a firearm, he said,” I can do this kind of … I can’t support it. “He also said he wasn’t sure whether he could work with 6ix9ine again or not, but as long as there were” clean papers, we just “.

Almost a year later, on Friday (June 12th), 6ix9ine and Anuel AA laughed and chatted live as they discussed the possibility of collaborating on another track. This comes on the heels of his hit “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj. 24 hours after its release, 6ix9ine does not waste time and takes its next step. Check out the clips from Live below and let us know if you are ready to combine the two into a song.