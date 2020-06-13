Mia Khalifa celebrates marriage postponed by coronavirus

Mia Khalifa would have married her partner and chef Robert Sandberg on Tuesday if the coronavirus pandemic had not forced them to postpone. But the former Pornhub star still celebrated the day.

Retired adult actress Mia Khalifa celebrated what would have been her wedding day after it was postponed by the coronavirus crisis.

Khalifa, who once ran the adult site Pornhub, shared a snapshot of his partner and chef Robert Sandberg smoking a cigarette.

The duo was due to marry on June 10 but was forced to postpone their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Khalifa, who is now a social media personality with 20 million Instagram followers, paid tribute to their union.

She wrote: “June 10, 2018 – said” I love you “to this man after 10 magical days spent together in Copenhagen.

“June 10, 2019 – we were legally married in the kitchen of our first home. June 10, 2020 would have been our wedding day, but we will try again next summer.

“Happy birthday, my husband. I love you Robert Sandberg (PS: we stop smoking cigarettes after that) “.

Khalifa became famous after entering the porn industry in 2014.

But she stopped after just three months after receiving death threats from the sick terrorist group ISIS, after filming adult scenes wearing a hijab.

She still enjoys worldwide notoriety and remains one of the most-watched actresses in the adult industry.

But recently she said she would have traded porn for “quiet life” because of the treatment she continues to receive.

Khalifa wrote: “Where I am now is the result of having made the most of a bad situation.

“I would trade death threats and a constant hatred or right of men over my body for $ 15 / hour and a quiet life where no one looks at me twice or grabs me in public in a heartbeat.” “