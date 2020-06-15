Giuseppe Conte replies on Twitter to Miley Cyrus’ appeal: “Italy on the front line, together we can do it”

The Prime Minister had been invited by the pop star to support the Global Goal: Unite For Future initiative which aims to make the battle at Covid-19 fairer.

«Italy is committed to the Act-Accelerator to ensure universal and fair access to vaccines and treatments. Together we will do it ». So Giuseppe Conte replies via Twitter to pop star Miley Cyrus, who invited him to join #GlobalGoalUnite – which aims to make the battle at Covid-19 fairer – as well as to express solidarity towards the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement, after the killing of George Floyd. “Italy and the world united in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the United States – Cyrus tweeted -. We need to stay united to deal with # COVID19 and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, especially black communities. Please join us, PM @GiuseppeConteIT ».

Grazie mille ! Looking forward to new funding commitments on June 27 needed to provide access to treatments & a vaccine for everyone, everywhere. #GlobalGoalUnite https://t.co/aLjii17ymo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 13, 2020