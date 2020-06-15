Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe Are Reported That in the War, the Tension Still Very High Between Them

It seems that despite the pandemic coronaviruses (CoVid), all is still not well among the Kardashian sisters.

In Season 17 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), Kourtney, 41, had begun the fight with her sisters Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22 years, as she prefers to focus on being a mother I spend a lot of her time for the show.

Things heat up when Kourtney wanted to change the schedule for a photoshoot that Kim arranged. The photoshoot was for her family of Christmas cards.

It seems like Season 18 is no different, as a trailer for Kourtney’s new show season and Kim goes to each other with the punches that dragged on for a while before Khloe stepped in.

KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam said In Contact in his June 8, 2020 issue that the tension between the Kardashian sisters continues as new issues add to the old ones that have not yet been resolved.

Old themes would include Kourtney being reluctant to continue shooting for the Season 18 show.

A source told In Touch that Khloe’s decision to allow ex-Tristan Thompson to stay with her for quarantine does not sit well with her sisters. Obviously, this is one of the new themes.

It’s no wonder because a year ago, Khloe had kicked the 29-year-old NBA player out of her home after she was caught cheating on her. They are two years old, daughter of True name.

Kendall also admitted on her Instagram that she is fighting with Kylie.

Without a doubt, all these dramas will be in the new season of the KUWTK that is not missing a beat, even with the lock. Interestingly, despite reality shows, rumors continue to surround the Kardashians.