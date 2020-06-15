Kylie Jenner unveils her new collaboration with her sister Kendall!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are causing a sensation on social networks. Indeed, the youngest girls of Kris have just joined again for another collaboration! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Good news for Kendall and Kylie Jenner fans. The brand of the two sisters comes back with a new collection. This is the Fall / Winter 2020 range.

Launched in 2012, Kendall + Kylie quickly captured the hearts of the public. Thus, the two sisters had chained the collaborations. Especially with the Pacsun and Topshop brands.

8 years after the launch, Kylie Jenner and her big sister do not seem to have abandoned the project. Indeed, a clip posted on social networks proves that they are still there.

More than ever! Through the images, it is then possible to discover the new collection of the girls of Kris. A simple, but no less sexy range of clothing.

KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER UNVEILS THEIR BRAND’S NEW COLLECTION!

Thus, it is the kyliesnoquer fan account that has just posted the video on Instagram. In the latter, we can then see Kylie Jenner in a magnificent sky blue crop top sweater.

Arms in the air, the young woman thus reveals her dream figure and reveals her bra. To enhance her look, she also wears a lavender-colored wool skirt.

All this before revealing a very different style. Indeed, on the following image, Kendall and Kylie Jenner find themselves side by side in two black evening outfits.

Sitting on boxes, the two sisters arch their heads to highlight the ultra-sexy dresses they wear. Finally, the family model proudly appears in a pretty purple outfit that looks like little wise girls.

A varied collection which risks causing a sensation!