This is the luxurious bus that Justin Bieber has bought to go on tour

2020 had to be Justin Bieber’s big year. Just married by the church to Hailey Baldwin, the singer began to prepare what would be his return to the world of music after four years of absence. A new album, a documentary explaining how his last years have been away from cameras and a world tour. The coronavirus health crisis threw his plans to the ground but the artist has not canceled anything but has only postponed it. And as an example, the investment you have just made: a bus loaded with luxury to go on tour with all possible comforts.

With the Changes tour, Justin Bieber intended to regain the title of “Prince of Pop” that he left on standby in 2016 by canceling what was left of the tour due to his depression. Before the pandemic began, he had already released tickets for the United States and Canada, but the intention was that his concerts would go around the world.

The concerts have not been canceled, they have only been postponed to future dates, so their fans should not worry because they will be able to see Justin Bieber in concert. And of course, with so many hours of road ahead, the singer has decided to invest in a high-class bus to travel with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Justin has bought a vehicle of the Coach brand whose prices range between 1.5 and 2.7 million dollars. But what do these buses have to cost so much money? Well, for starters, it has a spacious dining room where several plasma televisions and leather sofas are installed to be comfortable.

Justin Bieber’s bus has plenty of space for both the artist and his wife to feel at home. The vehicle has a kitchenette with a marble top and silver-plated faucets. These details are repeated in the bathroom, which also has a sauna so that travelers can relax when they need it.

The Justin Bieber bus, which is black and brown on the outside with tinted windows, has a wooden floor and is lined with led lights inside. The couple can sleep in a spacious bedroom with a double bed that is reached after crossing a hallway where there is a small service bathroom.

You just have to see the images that are posted on the networks to know that this bus will delight Justin Bieber during his long tour, a tour full of dates that are expected to be exhausting but from which, surely, you can recover in this pompous vehicle.