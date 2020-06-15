Top three bookmakers offering esports

Esports betting can no longer be described as a niche market. As interest has grown in the industry, so too has the prize money, online coverage and, of course, the betting. Traders employed by major bookmakers spotted the earning potential incredibly early and have played their part in raising the profile of esports and esports betting in the UK.

It was once the case when esports betting was confined to a few markets offered on select tournaments by the biggest names in the online betting field. These offers were tucked away behind a tab hidden on the desktop site or mobile app. Oh, how things have changed. It’s not been a gradual change either. Esports has burst onto the scene in recent years, taking the gambling industry and bettors by storm.

What to look for

More online bookmakers than ever before offer esports betting markets and odds but not all firms share the same passion for esports. That’s why it’s important to choose a betting firm that share your love of esports. You want to the esports tab to be packed with offers, including promotions, tournaments, and betting markets.

There should be dozens of ways to bet pre-match and in-play. The more ways to bet, the more chance of you profiting from your gambling. Many bookies promote themselves as having the best esports coverage, but few can live up to the hype. Which are genuine, deserving of your attention, and which are little more than hot air, not worth the click?

Below are three bookmakers offering an impressive esports betting platform to both new and existing customers. If you don’t have an account with any of these firms, you’ll also land a new player welcome bonus when registering, so keep an eye out for that. These bonuses come in many different forms, include free bets on esports, enhanced odds and cashback deals.

VulkanBet

VulkanBet’s esports section is the envy of many of their competitors and it continues to grow. The trading team are always pushing the boundaries, offering more ways to bet on fixtures taking place around the world. The top teams and players are in attendance. When it comes to esports betting, a check on any betting odds comparison website will show the VulkanBet trading team to be generous with their odds, often serving up market best price.

Coral

Coral’s online presence – especially their mobile app – has benefited from large investment in recent years. This has helped confirm them as one of the best in the business. Coral were one of the first major betting firms to offer esports gambling odds and this experience places them ahead of much of the competition. Some of the options you’ll find on their esports tab include CS:GO, LOL LEC, Call of Duty League, DOTA and LOL.

Ladbrokes

Like their London rivals above, Ladbrokes also had the foresight to get in early and secure a decent share of the online esports betting market. If you visit the site and click the esports tab on the homepage, you’ll see evidence of just how seriously they take the industry. All the biggest leagues and competitions are covered with pre-match and in-play betting odds offered. Bettors have more than enough to keep them busy.