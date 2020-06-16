Angelina Jolie’s gift to her daughter Vivienne after losing her pet

The bunny she gave her a year ago died during her quarantine, and the actress decided to adopt two others to help her overcome the sad loss.
One of Vivienne’s pets passed away during the quarantine, leaving her young daughter completely devastated. It is a bunny that his mother gave him when he was 11 years old and that his arrival quickly made him the epicenter of the pampering and games of his six children.
Angelina Jolie tried to get her daughter Vivienne to overcome her sadness at the loss of her pet and adopted two other bunnies who have only expanded the family further