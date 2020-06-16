Kim Kardashian: loving birthday wishes for daughter North (7)

Happy Birthday, North!
Kim Kardashian’s (39) oldest daughter North celebrates her 7th birthday. It goes without saying that her famous mother cannot help congratulating the little one on social media. Kim finds words for her birthday child very lovingly.
“You are everything and more I have ever wanted”
“Congratulations on my 7th birthday for my firstborn baby North. I can’t believe you are 7! Crazy how time flies. You are everything and more that I have ever wanted. The most stylish, creative star performer Gemini, which exists at all. I love you to your alien planet and back! “, Proud mom Kim Kardashian writes.
On Twitter, she posts a photo of herself and the birthday child on which the two are wearing partner looks: all in black with striking jewelry.
Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back! pic.twitter.com/5C64jQxzHM
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2020
On Instagram, Kim publishes a whole series of photos and video clips from the North, which show that the little one really has a “performer” because of North dances and sings like a big one in it.