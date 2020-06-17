Pokémon Presents event, time and how to watch live streaming

We tell you what time and how to watch the Pokémon Presents event on June 17 online live, where we will know what’s new in the saga.

The Pokémon Company surprised fans of the saga on Tuesday with the announcement of a Pokémon Presents, a digital online streaming event that will be broadcast this Wednesday, June 17, with news of the saga (in plural) and content related to the pass Expansion of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

How to see the Pokémon Presents online and live

According to the official description of the video, the duration of the live will be approximately 11 minutes and will include, at least, information about the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. This day, June 17, the Island of Armor is launched; the first part of this pass, with a multitude of content and a new territory to explore, apart from about a hundred new species that are back from previous generations. You can read our impressions after watching a 40-minute gameplay presentation.

It will be from 15:00 (Peninsula and Balearic Islands) / 14:00 (Canary Islands) when this broadcast begins. According to the official description: “Log in at 13:00 (UTC) to enjoy the Pokémon Presents where we will make several announcements about the world of Pokémon “, so there will be more than one announcement.

To see it live, all you have to do is access the Pokémon YouTube channel or follow it live right here.

What time is the Pokémon Presents around the world?

Check here the schedule of the event (15:00 CEST) broken down by country so that you know the exact moment of the broadcast wherever you see us.

What is it possible that we see in the Pokémon Presents?

There are several clues that we can use to talk about this Pokémon Presents, the content of which is currently unknown. Next, we are going to quote a series of information that should be interpreted as an indication, not as a foretaste of anything. There are things that are done. For starters, the title of the video in Japan ensures that we will see ” a new game “. That, therefore, invites us to think that we will not only see news about Pokémon. New spin-offs? Remakes of Pokémon Pearl and Diamond? Mere wish, at least right now.

It should also be noted that The Pokémon Company has uploaded a total of 8 hidden videos to its Hong Kong YouTube channel. In the best possible scenario, we would be facing a large number of ads. This need not necessarily be so. Finally, the domain of Pokémon Sleep (the website pokemonsleep.com) was updated a few hours ago. Will we finally see this peripheral and app to monitor sleep?