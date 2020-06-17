Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) confirms that the female character will be playable

The new episode of the Insomniac Games saga will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5, posing a new leap to a technological level in the saga.

The female character of the Lombax race that we saw in the first trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be controllable. Insomniac Games has confirmed that this feline will be playable in this new third-person action-adventure exclusively for PlayStation 5.

“Play as Ratchet and a mysterious female Lombax from another dimension”, clarifies the official Twitter account of the Californian study, which does not go into detail about his identity and poses a contradiction with respect to what we were told in Ratchet & Clank 2: Totally butt (2003, PS2) about female Lombax: they have no tail. This character does have a tail. Hopefully, since it comes from another dimension, all these details and curiosities will become clear.

Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2020

Announced on June 11, Rift Apart will be the first original game in the saga after Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (2013, PS3), since the remake a few years ago of the first installment (2016, PS4) was a reimagination of the original work of PlayStation 2.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be out soon on PlayStation 5 taking advantage of haptic feedback from the controller, the DualSense, its adaptive triggers, as well as almost instantaneous loading times through the use of the console’s SSD memory.

Who are the Lombax? New member in a surviving race

The Lombax is a hybrid humanoid race from the universe of the saga. They are known from the Polaris Galaxy and have feline features that go beyond aesthetics. The main difference between male and female Lombax is that the former do have a tail and the female does not.

Largely, features and slightly delving into the lore of this universe, the Lombax lived in peace on the Festoon planet of said Polaris Galaxy. When they faced the Cragmite Empire in the Great War, after they created the Sizer to banish themselves to a parallel dimension, only a few survived. One of them, Ratchet, son of one of the survivors; another, Angela Cross, unaccounted for. Who will be, then, this new character knowing that it is not Angela?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart does not currently have a release date for PS5.