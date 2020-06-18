Bandai Namco has announced the open beta of “Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On” for PS4

The popular Japanese arcade game GUNDAM is coming to PlayStation 4 soon! Featuring an extreme battle system and Mobile Suits from the full story of the series

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced Wednesday that Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. The Maxiboost ON game will have an open access beta period.

The open beta will run for up to 24 hours every weekend, starting on Friday and ending when the game launches July 30 on July 30 in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Japan. The company began streaming an open access preview:

People who purchase the game before will receive the playable Mobile Suit Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex bonus. The game “two-on-two team battle action” in 2020.

The PS4 version of Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON will feature 185 mobile suits from 36 works. Including non-player characters, the game will total over 300 mobile suits. Just like in the original arcade game, the PS4 version will have an Extreme Burst mode that will greatly increase the performance of Mobile Suit and allow players to use powerful attacks.

This game series based on the robot anime franchise Gundam started with Mobile Suit Gundam: Federation Vs. Zeon in game rooms in 2001, and has since spawned releases on both home consoles and portable gaming systems. The ninth major release of an arcade game in the series was the first Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs, and it was released in 2010. Since then, the game has received several updates in arcades. Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON, the latest arcade release in the series, released in 2016.