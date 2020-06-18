Duke Nukem 3D Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Week

Duke Nukem 3D, the classic 90’s FPS, is finally coming to Nintendo Switch next week. Gearbox Publishing revealed that it will bring the20th Anniversary World Tour edition to the Nintendo hybrid console, complete with all additional content.

That’s right, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will be available on Nintendo Switch next June 23.

This version of Duke Nukem 3D will feature support for gyro and motion controls, HD rumble, and local wireless multiplayer. Likewise, this edition includes an extra episode, which offers eight more levels. To make matters worse, it also includes the possibility of playing with the original graphics of the 1996 game, or with a remastered version. Finally, 20th Anniversary World Tour provides us with a behind the scenes in the production of this game.

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will be available on Nintendo Switch on June 23, and you can pre-load the game in the eShop now.