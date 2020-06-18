Google will replace SMS with mobile notifications for two-step verification

Two-step verification is a security measure for accessing digital service accounts that, in addition to a key or password, add one more step to ensure that the person accessing is the user.

Google has announced a major change in the security mechanism, as from July 7 the security checks by phone will be modified to the two-step for all readable users.

The plan is to switch Google account holders to this setting, preventing most from simply stopping using an SMS message or a voice call.

Two-step verification is a security measure for accessing digital service accounts that, in addition to a key or password, add one more step to ensure that the person accessing is the user. Google has been using this system since 2016, with SMS codes as the preferred mechanism. Google explains that this change is safer and easier, “since it prevents users from manually entering a code received on another device.” In making the decision to make this the “primary method” for 2FA, Google says, “We hope to help users take advantage of the additional security without having to change the settings manually, although they can still use other two-step verification methods.” if you prefer.

This is a big step in the right direction and should be followed by others. With the increasing use of multiple device access to our various platforms, it is a great idea to use an authenticated device to verify a new login. Anyone using SMS-based 2FA with a business-based Office 365 account, for example, will know how painful and awkward the process is – there are better ways to handle the problem.

For an attacker to spoof this system, he needs physical access to one of his logged-in devices, where he will see the message. Users will also be able to review and delete devices that they no longer want to access this security option. And because the notice reaches all authorized and connected devices at the same time, you will know immediately if you are trying to open your account without your knowledge.

This change will begin to be distributed among all Google personal accounts from July 7, and will gradually spread over the next 15 days.