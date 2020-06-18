xCloud’s streaming gaming service will move to Xbox Series X next year

Although this cloud service has so far been available only as part of limited testing, currently all games are played on servers based on the Xbox One S. Warren said that switching from them to the Xbox Series X will bring a huge increase, but this will happen only in 2021.

Microsoft is planning to upgrade Project xCloud servers to Xbox Series X hardware in 2021. At launch, Project xCloud will be powered primarily by existing Xbox One S blades — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 17, 2020

The tech reporter also tweeted that Microsoft is really going to launch xCloud sometime this year. Thus, at first, the service will work primarily on the basis of the Xbox One S. Warren confirmed the information that Microsoft wants to somehow tie the launch of the cloud service to the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft is planning to roll out xCloud as part of Xbox Game Pass later this year — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 17, 2020

In theory, switching to the Xbox Series X will let you launch next-generation games in streaming mode and improve the performance of backward-compatible projects from the extensive Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox libraries. It is also possible that a couple of Xbox One generation games could be played on the same Xbox Series X server.