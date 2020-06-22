Cyberpunk 2077 will be fully compatible with Xbox X and PlayStation 5 from launch

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed its launch to November and ensures that it will be fully compatible with the new generation of consoles. We tell you everything!

This week the gamers received new bad news … Cyberpunk 207 7 delays its release date again and now it will come to us on November 19 of this year … although we already mistrust this as well as our ex or the creator of Evangelion.

But not all the news is bad. CD Projekt Red confirmed through its Twitter account that the game will be fully compatible with Xbox Series X and Play Station 5 from its first release. This also means that if you already bought or pre-ordered it, you not only have a game of this type. generation … but also the next.

We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

And if we get into super analytic speculators of the syntactic of this tweet … this may mean that the Play Station 5 will already be among us when the game launches … while we will have to wait a little longer for the Xbox Series X.

This announcement, however, is not something that surprises those who have been more aware of developments in the gaming world. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the first confirmed games to support the smart-delivery system, one of the most interesting features of the upcoming Microsoft console.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer to play it and discover more of its customizable bundles, this is good news for console fans, who have so far agreed to play the game in lower quality than PC gamers will. high-end And how good because we were sure very distressed for not being able to see that customizable genitalia in the best possible quality!