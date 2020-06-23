Adobe Flash Player will stop working at the end of the year

Until December 31, it will continue to suggest users to uninstall their software.

As of July 2017, the official announcement of Adobe has been published, where it will stop supporting Adobe Flash Player as of December 31, 2020, date known as “EOL Date” (End of life).

The decision was made because open standards like HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly have continuously matured over the years and served as viable alternatives to Flash content.

In addition, the largest web browser merchants have integrated these alternatives into their products, making Flash Player obsolete, along with other plug-ins.

The main reason for Flash Player’s end is its vulnerability history. Since its introduction by Macromedia in 1996, Flash has always been targeted by hackers and malware authors.

By the time Adobe bought Macromedia in 2005, Flash Player was on more than 98% of the world’s personal computers, with internet access; however, Steve Jobs’ refusal to give him compatibility on the iPhone (2007) started his popularity decline.

Adobe said it will remove all links to download the plug-in from its official portal, thereby preventing users from installing and continuing to use a maintenance-free version.

Also, Flash-based content will be blocked and will not be able to run in Adobe Flash Player, which may mean the inclusion of a code that disables its use.