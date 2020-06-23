Apple will remove thousands of video games from the App Store in China

Starting in July, they will eliminate paid games or games with integrated purchases that have not been previously approved by the Government from their app store.

Apple will remove thousands of mobile video games from its App Store software platform in China, including titles from the American studio Rockstar Games such as the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) saga, because they do not have the permission of the Chinese Government.

Starting in July, Apple will have to comply with Chinese regulations, and eliminate payment games or integrated purchases that have not been previously approved by the Government, as required by the country’s legislation, from its application store.

Although China’s legislation has been in force since 2016 and is already applied in Android app stores until now Apple allowed iOS mobile video games that did not have the authorization to continue being distributed in the App Store for the duration of the review by part of the Chinese authorities until they decided whether to allow or prohibit them.

Thousands of video games, including those from the Rockstar Games studio such as the GTA saga, have made use of this legal loophole to continue appearing on the Apple platform in China, indicates Europa Press.

However, as anonymous sources from the Cupertino (United States) company have confirmed to Bloomberg, Apple will be forced to eliminate unlicensed video games starting next month.

The company had already warned developers in February of the need to have a Chinese license to continue on the country’s App Store.

Currently the Chinese App Store has 60,000 video games for iOS, and approximately a third of them do not have permission from the Chinese government, according to estimates from the local company AppInChina.