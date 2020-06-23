Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is now available available on smartphones

In 2020, embark on a magical journey of music in #KingdomHearts Melody of Memory! Travel through iconic Disney worlds with fast-paced rhythm-action gameplay. Featuring over 140 tracks from the KINGDOM HEARTS series, relive favorite moments in a whole new way! pic.twitter.com/SzyhifPeWU — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 19, 2020

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will be everything!

The epic mobile adventure delivers players a chapter from the beginning of the KINGDOM HEARTS series, following a mysterious teenage Xehanort on his way to becoming the Seeker of Darkness.

With an easy-to-learn card-based game system optimized for touch controls on mobile devices. Alongside Teen Xehanort, a young Master Eraqus, and a cast of new Keyblade bearers, players will travel through familiar Disney worlds to defeat the Heartless and uncover the mysteries that engulf Xehanort’s past.

Plus, enjoy Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Square Enix and Disney announced the upcoming arrival of Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, an engaging musical journey with over 140 memorable Disney songs, worlds, and characters, coming to all consoles later this year. Learn more by clicking here.