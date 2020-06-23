Shakira and J Balvin the Latinos who will participate in the #GlobalGoalUnite concert

Shakira and J Balvin will be one of the singers who will join the “Global Goal Unite” concert on June 27.

In the case of the Colombian, on her networks she shared the information “on June 27, Shak joins @GlblCtzn and @europeancommission in the #GlobalGoalUnite concert. An event that will unite scientists, philanthropists, artists and more to fight for equal access to COVID19 treatments ”-

The event presenter will be Dwayne Johnson with the participation not only of Shakira but of Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe X Halle, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens.

Other entertainment figures such as Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Forest Whitaker, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antonio Porowski, Ke Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman will also be participating.

For more information about the event, invite them to enter globalgoalunite.org.