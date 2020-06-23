Tips for being a ‘pro’ in Fortnite

Fortnite has caught the video game industry by surprise. In just two years, the Battle Royale has become a phenomenon that goes beyond the rest of the competition and has something that makes us not want to stop playing a game and be the first in Fortnite. With 100 opponents it is not an easy task, but if you follow some basic tips, maybe we can make it a little easier for you.

1. Whenever possible, land in the least populated places to avoid initial battles.

2. Even if you feel great and invincible, it is best to avoid confrontations and stealthily attack.

3. Be patient when developing your strategy. Even if you start badly, you can always come back (if they don’t kill you, of course).

4. Pisos Picados is a very populated area, you better not get too close.

5. When there are weekly goals, meet them calmly. Almost all users try to get them as soon as they are advertised, and it is not necessary because they do not expire. 6. Always stay on the move: A static target is much easier to remove. 7. Choose an elevated area to build a base and protect your rear with traps. 8. The ideal materials to build are metal and brick, but you can protect yourself while doing it with wood. 9. Use the new objects from the first day: on the one hand, you will learn to use them, and on the other hand, the enemies will not know how to react well to their mechanics. Related Post: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Gold Objects Invade the Game Map 10. Never trust yourself: you can have an enemy behind you and not realize it. 11. Remember that the button configuration is customizable. Try different combinations to see if you are more effective. 12. Test all weapons to check their strengths and weaknesses. Maybe you will find one that you did not like and will become your favorite. 13. The enemies who see you and flee will most likely have no ammunition left. Chase them.