Avengers will be updated to PS5 and Xbox Series X at no extra cost

In times when we don’t know if the economy will allow us to make the leap to the next generation of consoles as soon as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the market, any news that involves savings is more than welcome.

That is why there are initiatives aimed at users of current-generation consoles spending only once on a game, that is, they do not have to do it again when they make the generational leap.

Holding to this logic, Square Enix announced that its new Marvel’s Avengers game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as soon as those consoles hit the market and that those who buy it on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will not have to worry about purchasing it again. on successor platforms.

Players who own current-generation versions of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version at no additional cost, no matter if players switch from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X ‘, is read in the official statement.

That’s why it makes the game, but what about the advancements made in the current generation? Will they be respected in the next one?

The answer is yes and those who change their save files to the next generation should only transfer their profile and progress so they can continue playing right where they left off, Unocero says.