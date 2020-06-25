Catherine: Full Body presents a new trailer for Nintendo Switch

Catherine: Full Body is currently available to purchase on PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, while the Nintendo Switch version will launch on July 7.

Atlus has released a new trailer for its highly anticipated Nintendo Switch title : Catherine: Full Body.

The new trailer is short, but records approximately 1 minute of video and shows the game being viewed on the Nintendo Switch. Catherine: Full Body is the remastered version of the original game, which was released in 2011. If you never got to play this puzzle we invite you to give it a try, maybe this opportunity at Nintendo is the right time to learn an excellent story.

Catherine: Full Body action-adventure game is on the move for Nintendo Switch. The game will be released this July 7 and you can buy it in the Nintendo eShop, and if you make a preorder which you can claim an additional sheep keychain while supplies last.

This Atlus title is popularly known for its crazy love story and wacky platforming action, Catherine: Full Body quickly became a cult classic for many gamers. And it seems that the remastered title is working quite well.

Catherine: Full Body is currently available to purchase on PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, while the Nintendo Switch version will launch on July 7.