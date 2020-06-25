MODOK revealed as ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ lead villain

Marvel’s Avengers will be available starting September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

During today’s live stream, Square Enix has released a new in-depth trailer on combat and character customization for Marvel’s Avengers.

As one of the most anticipated games by superhero fans, it has finally revealed the main villain in history: MODOK. The character, known to all comic lovers, first appeared in Tales of Suspense # 93 during 1967.

The set of movements of the god of thunder, Thor, who has a combination of movements on the surface and in the air, could also be appreciated in great detail. Of course, with his emblematic hammer, he will face the great variety of enemies that appear on stage. Some of them are so big that it will be necessary for the rest of the superheroes to also participate in order to defeat them.

Marvel’s Avengers will offer us the opportunity to control the following superheroes:

Hombre de Hierro,

Captain America

Thor

Hulk

Black widow

Kamala Khan.

In fact, it seems that the most attractive proposal of the game will be precisely its cooperative mode, in which up to 4 players will be able to coordinate to face enemies through War Zone missions. Each hero will have their own progression system to gain new abilities or change their visual appearance.

If you are a solitary player you will be able to enjoy the tranquility in the War Zone mode, which allows the rest of the characters to be controlled by the AI. One of the main advantages of this modality is that, although the objectives are defined from the beginning, the players have the freedom to decide how to complete them.

This game mode will have up to 6 types of War Zone missions: Iconic Missions, Faction Missions, Drop Zones, Vaults, Hives, and Villain Sector.

