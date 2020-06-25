NASA recreates the sunsets from different planets in our solar system

Summer sunsets are breathtaking from many parts of the Earth. Imagine what a sunset must be like from Venus, Mars, or Uranus.

NASA simulated the sunsets from different points of view of our solar system. He did not carry out this experiment in order to generate a beautiful photograph. The purpose of such a study is to understand the way light moves and interacts with other planets.

To simulate this event, NASA scientist Gerónimo Villanueva used four celestial bodies. In other words, three planets and a Moon: Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Saturn’s largest natural satellite, called Titan.

During the animation, the viewer is transported to any of these planets. Once they are positioned, you can witness the fall of the star and the arrival of night.

Explains a note published by Daily Mail that as depending on the distance of the planet from the Sun, you can see a different range of colors. On Titan, Saturn’s huge moon, the sunset begins with a strong yellow and then changes to a deep red. While on Uranus it starts with a light blue and then changes tone to a royal blue, Fayer Wayer indicates.

The perspective used by NASA

The perspective that NASA used for the simulation was that of a person standing on the surface of each planet. They also simulated the color of known skies, thanks to other space missions. The air and particles that fly over the skies of each planet, also have an impact on color.