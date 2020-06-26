Amazon’s Honeycomb enables companies to easily create applications

Honeycomb templates allow companies to customize the application and changes are applied automatically.

Amazon has launched its Honeycomb service for companies, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) tool with which it allows anyone to create new web or mobile applications without knowing how to program since it does not require writing code.

Now available in beta, Amazon Honeycomb uses a template model with spreadsheets and formulas that allow companies to start developing their applications “in minutes.”

Honeycomb templates allow companies to customize the application, and changes are applied automatically, as the company explained in a statement. In addition, you can start with blank spreadsheets or import data in CSV format, says Europa Press.

Applications developed using this AWS service include different varieties of interfaces including lists, buttons, and fields to fill, as well as notifications, email subscriptions, surveys, task lists, etc.

Honeycomb is still in beta and is available to businesses that are customers of Amazon Web Services upon registration, and allows 20 people to use it for free per customer.