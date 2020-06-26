Latest YouTube experiment rivals TikTok

Users in the new YouTube experiment will see an option to “create a video” in the mobile upload stream, the company says.

YouTube points directly to a system similar to that of TikTok. The company announced Wednesday that it is beginning to test a new feature on mobile devices that will allow users to record multi-segment videos that are 15 seconds long.

With the same length as the default on TikTok, as well as Instagram’s new TikTok clone, Reels.

Similar to TikTok, the user can touch and hold the record button to record their clip. They can then tap or release the button again to stop recording. This process is repeated until they have created 15 seconds of video footage. YouTube will combine the clips and upload them as a single video when the recording is complete. In other words, just like TikTok.

Introducing the feature also means that users who want to record mobile video content for more than 15 seconds will no longer be able to do so within the YouTube app. Instead, they’ll have to record the longest video on their phone and then upload it from their phone’s gallery to post it to YouTube.

YouTube did not provide other details about the test, as if it would later include more controls and functions related to the short-format workflow, such as filters, effects, music, AR, or buttons to change the speed of the video.

However, it is worth noting that YouTube is targeting the short-form video format popularized by TikTok.

YouTube confirmed that the videos in this experiment are not uploading as Stories, but did not offer details on how the 15-second videos would be recognizable on the YouTube app.

YouTube says its new video test is running with a small group of creators on both iOS and Android. A company spokesperson noted that it was one of several tests the company had in the works around the short-form video.