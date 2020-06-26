One Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 is coming to smartphones on June 30

Players can choose between a Saitama-centric Story mode and a City mode that offers continuous challenges.

Oasis Games Ltd. announced Tuesday that it will launch the One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 smartphone game for Android and iOS on June 30.

Players of the original version One-Punch Man: Road to Hero will be able to receive a reward in One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 to advance their progress.

The new game allows players to collect and train characters from the One-Punch Man anime series. The game expands the experience of the original One-Punch Man: Road to Hero game. Players can choose between a Saitama-centric Story mode and a City mode that offers continuous challenges.

Oasis Games Ltd. released the original One Punch Man: Road to Heroe in August 2019. The game is based on ONE and Yusuke Murata’s manga “One Punch Man” and follows the story of the anime’s first season.