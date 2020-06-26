Spotify Free now available on Alexa

Now you can listen to your favorite music on Echo devices.

Spotify has announced that free users will now be able to play their favorite Spotify playlists with Alexa-enabled devices.

Spotify Free users in Canada can now say “Alexa, play Discover Weekly on Spotify”, for example, to get their favorite playlists to start playing.

The music streaming service has had integration with Alexa for over two years and users can now set Spotify as their default music player through an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

How to use Spotify Free on Alexa?

You first have to wait for the Alexa update to use the service. Amazon says it will be as soon as in the next few days.

You must immediately link your Spotify account. If you are not a premium user, that will be with the free version through the Alexa app.

This feature has been available in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States since November last year.