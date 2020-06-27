Free Fire MAX: This is what we know so far

Some users have already been able to try the beta version of Free Fire MAX

Two months ago Garena made the official announcement of Free fire MAX. This is an optimized version of the Free Fire game, which was designed for high-end devices and which to date is still not available in digital stores.

At the moment, few users can access the beta version and share their gaming experiences, as well as what’s new. Twitter users have commented that they are looking for a way to download Free Fire Max. The desire to play it and know its interface can make you download a version that contains some malicious files.

To design the Free Fire rooms you need some cards that you can buy in the App Store, once the game is available in the Play Store. On both platforms, the game is verified by software such as Play Protect. So in this way you take care of your computer from dangerous data theft.

However, the aforementioned portal publishes that there is only one way to enjoy it right now. Those who registered for the beta version and were accepted are the only lucky ones who can download the game. In addition, a kind of confusion was generated, because the Google search engine takes you directly to a download of the game through the Play Store. It is not yet available and as previously mentioned, downloading the APK of this game is not safe.

The MAX version offers more realistic and fluid graphics, with a higher frame rate per second that gives you a better gaming experience. Garena has not yet released the official date for its launch on the app store.