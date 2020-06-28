Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will launch on July 10, 2020.

The second official trailer for ArtPlay and Inti Creates have confirmed that the RPG sequel will also include an operational mode.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is something of a sister project to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It’s a retro spin-off from Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi, and as Igarashi announced on NGPX, he’s getting a sequel.

“Classic-style Bloodstained action by Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on July 10, 2020, with Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2!” announces the video description. “In this new trailer, allies from the past are revealed with the inclusion of Zangetsu’s allies from the original Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – Miriam, Alfred, and Gebel.

“With the inclusion of a two-player co-op mode, friends can take the battle against the devil to new heights. Combine the abilities of different characters and create an almost limitless number of new ways to traverse stages and defeat difficult bosses.”

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, digital-only, will hit stores on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on July 10, 2020, and will cost you $15.