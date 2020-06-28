Netflix Shares A Teaser Of The Cuphead Show

The Cuphead Show is shaping up to be a good adaptation. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Cuphead is a video game with an old cartoon style, its success has made Netflix begin development to an animated series. Under the name of “The Cuphead Show” which seems to be a success.

The Cuphead Show – Netflix animation sneak peak video:pic.twitter.com/aZhrlDPv0h — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) June 26, 2020

The Cuphead Show was originally announced last summer, but so far we haven’t seen it on the move. This teaser not only shows Cuphead and Mugman in action but also gives us a glimpse at some environments and scenes, as well as some of the people working on the cartoon. This includes Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, voices for Cuphead and Mugman, respectively.

“Reimagining the Fleischer style with these incredibly related siblings will be quite new and novel,” says executive producer CJ Kettler, referring to the early 20th-century Fleischer cartoons that inspired Cuphead in the first place.

Producer Dave Wasson, possibly best known for his work on the Mickey Mouse shorts, describes Cuphead as an “adorable scam,” and art director Andrea Fernández says the show “will take him back to childhood wonder. ”

Like many old cartoons, Cuphead struck a balance between a lighthearted, lighthearted presentation and calm, dark themes. From the looks of it, The Cuphead Show is also leaning towards that, and perhaps a little more on the former.