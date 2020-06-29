Tales of Monkey Island returns to stores with an amazing discount

The Telltale Monkey Island series has returned to GOG and Steam after being removed from the list when the developer went under.

Tales of Monkey Island, Telltale Games’ episodic Monkey Island series, has not been available since the developer and publisher closed, along with many other Telltale series. But now, the game has returned to digital stores, and currently has a 50% discount until July 10.

The game is available again on Steam and GOG and is currently discounted from $ 20 to $ 10. This is the complete collection, so it contains all five episodes, originally released in 2009. The game also released on Wii and PS3, along with mobile devices. For now, it only seems to be available on PC.

The developer appears as LCG Entertainment and the publisher as Athlon Games. LCG Entertainment handles the parts of Telltale’s later catalog that have been re-released.

Although it did not stay in the same vein as previous Monkey Island titles, Tales of Monkey Island was generally popular and received an 8.5 / 10 on the GameSpot review. This means that the entire Monkey Island series is now available digitally, as The Curse of Monkey Island received a digital release in 2018.

Several Telltale Games releases are not available, including Tales from the Borderlands, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Game of Thrones.