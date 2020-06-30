Apple unveils the apps and games that won the Design Awards 2020

WWDC 2020 puts the finishing touch on the announcement of the winners of the Design Awards 2020.

Within the framework of the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple’s annual event for its developers, one of the announcements that are known to be fixed every year is the Design Awards. These collect the apps that stand out the most in the design section, and WWDC 2020 already has its winners.

An announcement that comes after having completed the more than 200 developer sessions that the firm held last week. Also after unveiling its new operating systems iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, and Intel’s transition to its own computer processors, among other novelties, indicates Hipertextual.

“Every year, application and game developers demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and we are rewarding the best of the best,” says Ron Okamoto, Apple’s International Head of Developer Relations. “Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and laudable achievement. Past honorees have created some of the most remarkable applications and games of all time. ”

Apple Design Awards 2020: winning applications

Apple divides its prizes between applications and games – which are also apps, on the other hand. This year, the winners in the first section are the following:

Darkroom (Bergen Co.): one of the best-known photo editors of the moment. “It offers great performance with super intuitive controls and a design that both casual and professional photographers can really appreciate.”

Looom (iorama.studio): Designed for iPadOS, it is focused on musical creation through a powerful visual layer. Animation, hand drawing, and fun are combined in an app “designed for professionals and consumers alike”.

Shapr3D (Shapr3D Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag): This is a CAD tool for working on iPad, focused on the architectural and technical drawing. Take advantage of ARKit’s capabilities, and at the end of the year, it will also take advantage of the LiDAR sensor present in the new iPad Pro to generate 2D floor plans and 3D models. “Using just an iPad and an Apple Pencil, technical designers have access to a robust set of modeling tools to easily create complex 3D models.”

StaffPad (StaffPad Ltd.): This app is designed to convert handwritten music notes into digital sheet music. Designed for composers who want an easy solution for writing and composing music digitally, the app uses Apple technologies like Apple Pencil, drag and drop, and Core ML to transform each bar into beautifully composed music notation that can be edited with a tap intuitive or Apple Pencil tools. ”

Apple Design Awards 2020: winning games

In the case of games, those selected as the best of the year in terms of design are these:

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive): one of the games that, as well expressed by Apple, “has been praised for its excellent design since its launch”. With a highly cared graphic look, “it offers vibrant and surreal landscapes, fascinating visuals and movement, and exciting and kinetic gameplay.”

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany) – a game that will make players “fly through landscapes”. These will have to “help heavenly beings find their way back to heaven.”

Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer): A riddled proposition where you will have to explore “a story told in art styles that change rapidly as you progress through the game.”

Where Cards Fall (The Game Band / Snowman): An adventure game based on the construction with cards under a sober and refined detail.