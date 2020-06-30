Microsoft has removed the option to postpone updates

Microsoft has removed the ability to manually prevent feature updates from reaching unmanaged PCs running Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education.

Redmond said it made the change in the Windows 10 May 2020 update, also known as 2004, “to avoid confusion” by customers.

Inversions prior to 2004, deferral settings could be accessed by users through the graphical user interface (GUI) under Settings> Windows Update> Advanced Options. There, Pro, Enterprise, and Education users could manually defer feature updates, both released each year in spring and fall, for up to 365 days. What Microsoft called “quality updates,” another name for Patch Tuesday’s monthly security updates, could be postponed for up to 30 days.

Windows 10 Home users have been able to pause feature updates for up to 35 days since April 2019, when Microsoft made radical changes to update time control.

Those options were omitted from Windows 10 2004, which Microsoft began shipping, and which some users might be looking to download and install, in late May. However, it was still possible to defer updates and updates.

“If you want to continue taking advantage of deferrals, you can use local group policy,” Microsoft said in a revised support document on June 23. The document recommends using Preview Selection when building and feature updates are received from the group.