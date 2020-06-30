Super Nintendo World delays its opening until 2021 by COVID-19

The Universal Studios Japan Super Nintendo World park has reportedly delayed its summer opening due to COVID-19.

As reported by Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter shared that construction of the park was nearing completion and that it was still planned to open in 2020.

A formal announcement of the delay is said to be scheduled for this week, though whether or not it will include a new timeline for the opening is still up for grabs.

The Osaka-based Universal Studios theme park already reopened as a whole on June 19, albeit with limitations for guests and special procedures related to masks and hand sanitization to help protect visitors.

Super Nintendo World is planned to focus on “physical and interactive experiences” and Universal described it in January as a “live, life-size video game,” a description that may help explain the extra caution around COVID-19.