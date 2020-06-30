The dark mode of Facebook comes to the apps for iOS and Android

The Facebook dark mode is now available in the iOS and Android apps. We explain how to activate it on both platforms.

The dark mode of Facebook officially comes to the applications for iOS and Android. The North American company has confirmed that a limited group of users already have the possibility to activate the expected feature on their respective smartphones.

To start Facebook dark mode, users will have to enter the application’s settings section, represented in the navigation bar by an icon with three horizontal lines. Once there, they will have to click on “Settings and privacy”. And it will be in that subsection where the dark mode of Facebook will appear.

Facebook has implemented dark mode in many of its services. Recipients include Instagram, WhatsApp, and even the web version of Facebook. Dark modes have boomed in popularity following the native deployment of dark modes in iOS 13 and Android 10 operating systems, released in 2019. Since then, many services have designed dark versions of their interfaces to meet this consumer demand.

Facebook dark mode will save battery

The dark mode of Facebook, in addition to altering the aesthetics of the application, brings with it two weighty benefits.

The first of these is comfort: when the user uses the Facebook application in dark environments, they will not be dazzled by the white light derived from the clear interfaces, which indicates Hypertextual.

The second benefit, less obvious but very relevant, is the battery saving. Most modern smartphones incorporate displays with OLED technology, which completely turn off the pixels to represent black. By representing a mostly dark interface, therefore, a large portion of the screen will be turned off, which translates into less energy consumption by the screen and better autonomy.

At the moment, not all users can enjoy Facebook dark mode. The North American company is testing this feature with a limited number of users. However, it is likely that its availability will be progressively extended until, in the future, all platform users can enjoy this utility on their respective smartphones.