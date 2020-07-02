Facebook designs virtual reality set that is the size of normal glasses

Anyone who has had a virtual reality glasses in hand has noticed that its design is, at best, bulky. But this could perhaps have the days numbered since Facebook has designed a new model that has the appearance of normal lenses and with a much smaller size than we are used to.

It is not the first time that the new design has been discussed in Facebook, but now Oculus – Facebook’s virtual-reality division – has explained in a paper the technology it is testing in its new prototype. What the new design does is combine several thin layers of holographic film to make a somewhat thicker virtual reality screen than our smartphones have. By means of a special laser projection and backlight system, the lenses are able to display 2D and 3D images.

If we compare them with Oculus Quest we see where the big difference is: the new lenses weigh 10 degrees compared to the 571 grams that the latest model of the company weighs, although at the moment it would have a similar resolution, with 1,200 x 1,600 pixels.

A video of the new projection system can be seen on the Facebook research blog, but for now, the images are only shown in green. The company says it will soon have a model capable of displaying a wider color range and that they are working to “remove visible pixels and increase resolution.”

Of course, do not expect us to see this model in stores soon. It is still a prototype and Facebook still has other challenges to solve, such as the duration of its battery or its connectivity with other devices, says Gizmodo.