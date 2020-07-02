Nintendo president apologizes for problems with Joy-Con

The problems with the Joy-Con of the Nintendo Switch continue even to this day and that is why the president of the company apologizes.

During a recent financial Q&A, Nintendo finally apologized for the problems caused by Joy-Cons, but will not comment further due to the current class-action lawsuit.

Players have been dealing with what’s called Joy-Con drift as Kotaku reported earlier, indicating how it was becoming a real problem. Last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed with Nintendo accused of failing to disclose Joy-Con’s faulty controls. Nintendo was asked about this during this month’s financial meeting. A caller mentioned hearing about the Joy-Con class action lawsuit and wanted to know what Nintendo was doing to improve the product.

“Regarding Joy-Con, we apologize for any problems caused to our customers,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. We continue to pursue the goal of improving our products, but since Joy-Con is the subject of a class action lawsuit in the United States and this remains a pending issue, we would like to refrain from responding to specific actions. “

This appears to be the first official apology for the Joy-Cons malfunction.

In 2019, Nintendo issued the following statement to Kotaku regarding the Joy-Con drift: “At Nintendo, we are proud to create quality products and are continually improving them. We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with the Nintendo Switch, and if something doesn’t meet this goal, we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help them. ”