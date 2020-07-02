Nintendo prohibits the sale of download codes for its games in European stores

The company will continue to sell physical credit cards for the eShop and online subscriptions.

Nintendo will reportedly stop selling digital codes for its first-party titles through retailers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

As reported by Nintendo Life, Nintendo confirmed that this was true at least for European retailers:

“After a careful examination of the evolving European market in recent years, Nintendo decided to end the availability of download codes for its own software published through retailers, effective July 1, 2020,” it reads on the Nintendo statement.

“Customers will be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and bonus content such as Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, in stores across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will also continue to be available.

“We are always researching new avenues and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible.”

However, a tweet today from UK online retailer ShopTo announcing the decision added that this decision affected the entire EMEA region.

GamesIndustry.biz has contacted Nintendo for comment and clarification on which territories will be affected.

